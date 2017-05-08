Chris Robinson Brotherhood On Mountain Stage

The psychedelic rock outfit Chris Robinson Brotherhood performs on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. After officially breaking off from The Black Crowes in 2015, frontman Chris Robinson devoted his time and "freak power" energy to the sun-drenched jam, blues and boogie of the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. In this new musical configuration, Robinson stands as conductor over a more soulful, groove-heavy revelry that would make any Deadhead stop and sway.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood's fourth studio release is Anyway You Love, We Know How You Feel, out now on Robinson's own Silver Arrow Records. Robinson is backed by a supergroup of sorts: Ryan Adams collaborator Neal Casal on guitars, fellow Black Crowes alum Adam MacDougall on keyboards, Ollabelle's Tony Leone on drums and Jeff Hill, an associate of Larry Campbell and Waylon Jennings, on bass.



SET LIST

"Roane County Banjo"

"Behold The Seer"

"Shore Power"

"Rosalee"