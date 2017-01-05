Dirty Projectors Shares Another Heartbreaking Song, Video

The latest video and song from Dirty Projectors is a beautiful, if ultimately heartbreaking, reflection on isolation and loss. As "Little Bubble" opens, frontman David Longstreth recalls the joys of living on a virtual island with someone close, laying "arm in arm, and cradled by the dawn.... We had our own little bubble for a while." But it eventually sours. "Morning, there's no one else here. I'm alone and the cold, October light hits like a black hole, growling gray pit, the sentry of emptiness," Longstreth sings. "I want to sleep with no dreams. I want to be dead."

The video for "Little Bubble," directed by Longstreth and longtime collaborator Adam Newport-Berra, includes some vast and breathtaking aerial footage of various landscapes, from barren hills to lush, green valleys. At one point Longstreth huddles in a frozen wasteland, sorting through a mass of tangled wires and electronics as though he's trying to make sense of it all.

"Little Bubble" follows the crushingly sad song Dirty Projectors released in September, "You Keep Your Name." In October, Dirty Projectors member Amber Coffman announced her own solo album. There's still no word on a new full-length from Dirty Projectors. The band hasn't released a new album since 2012's Swing Lo Magellan.

