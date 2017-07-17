KNBA - KBC

Earthsongs: Indian City

By Frank Chythlook 3 hours ago

Indian City is this week's Earthsongs Featured artist.
Credit earthsongs.net

With the help of Eagle and Hawk’s Jay Bodner and Pamela Davis on vocals, the band Indian City, addresses Native issues through music, giving voice to missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The album Here and Now is a folk/pop celebration of generations of Indigenous music on Canada’s 150th anniversary. Vince Fontaine and a collective of musicians coming out of Winnipeg, Manitoba became Indian City in 2012 to represent cultural issues through music and “create a vehicle that would bring in some of these younger stars”. 

More information and playlists for this week show: http://www.earthsongs.net/indian-city/

Tags: 
earthsongs
indian City

Related Content

Earthsongs: Wake Self - hip hop from ABQ

By Frank Chythlook Jul 10, 2017
earthsongs.net

Hip-hop artist Wake Self comes out of the Albuquerque, NM hip-hop scene with a strong belief in the power of music to change hearts and minds. His career with the band Zoology and more recent solo projects has taken him around the U.S. and Europe, including performances with such acts as Blackalicious, KRS-ONE, and De La Soul. Wake Self's latest album is entitled Malala, after the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. 

Earthsongs, Thursdays at 11am and Saturday at 11am on 90.3 FM KNBA

Earthsongs: Marc Brown & The Blues Crew

By Frank Chythlook Jun 27, 2017
Earthsongs.net

This week on Earthsongs: 

This Week on Earthsongs: Blue Moon Marquee

By Jan 3, 2017

From Alberta’s wild rose country, Cree/Metis guitarist and vocalist A.W. Cardinal and multi-instrumentalist Jasmine Colette form the band Blue Moon Marquee. Influenced by artists from Lonnie Johnson and Django Reinhardt to Tom Waits, the duo brings contemporary sounds and Native soul to a foundation of gypsy/swing blues and jazz. Before becoming full-time musicians, Cardinal worked in an oil field, Colette on a grain farm. The original narratives they tell through their music speak to communities of mixed heritage and the working class.  