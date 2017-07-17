Earthsongs: Indian City

With the help of Eagle and Hawk’s Jay Bodner and Pamela Davis on vocals, the band Indian City, addresses Native issues through music, giving voice to missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The album Here and Now is a folk/pop celebration of generations of Indigenous music on Canada’s 150th anniversary. Vince Fontaine and a collective of musicians coming out of Winnipeg, Manitoba became Indian City in 2012 to represent cultural issues through music and “create a vehicle that would bring in some of these younger stars”.

More information and playlists for this week show: http://www.earthsongs.net/indian-city/