During the month of July, for the 8th year in a row, Cook Inlet Tribal Council's Chanlyut program is participating in the Men's Wearhouse National Suit Drive, with local impacts. Two locations in Anchorage are participating in as dropoff sites - and donors can receive a 50% discount on new suits.

For more information: http://citci.org/2017/07/give-suit-change-life-summer/