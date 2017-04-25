As Heard on Morning Line: Perseverence Theatre - To Kill a Mockingbird

Perseverence Theatre is presenting To Kill A Mockingbird in Anchorage, starting April 28th.Morning Line's Danny Preston got a chance to visit with Keith McCoy who plays Thom Robinson, and Enrique Bravo who plays Atticus Finch. The play has been and presented by Perserverence Theatre in Juneau since March, the Anchorage series is the end of the tour. McCoy says themes of the play are as relevant today as they were when the novel was written by Harper Lee in 1960.
A conversation with actors Keith McCoy and Enrique Bravo about To Kill a Mockingbird.
The play is only part of the presentation - numerous events around the play are planned, using the play as a way for both cast members and our community members to engage, heal, and explore connections the story has to life in Alaska in 2017. Dates and times: http://www.ptalaska.org/mockingbird-events/
The play itself has many performances scheduled at the Discovery Theatre, and ticket information can be found at Perseverance Theatre's website: http://www.ptalaska.org/anchorage/to-kill-a-mockingbird/