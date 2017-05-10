As Heard on Morning Line: Run or Walk this weekend?

As the weather warms up and trees are starting to sprout green leaves, and city streets have been swept clean of winter's debris, many running events celebrating or supporting local community interests are available to participate in.

We've taken a couple minutes to round up the following announcements, mostly from their Facebook event pages:

MAY13

Love A Nurse Run

Kincaid Park

We conclude Nurses Week 2017 with a special 5K run/walk to raise money for Anchorage Project Access. They give access to health care for low-income, uninsured members of our community by using a volunteer network of providers who give the necessary services for those in need. For more information please visit our 5K website! Registration is OPEN! This is open to the community - not just nurses!

Race will take place at Kincaid Park on the Mize Loop!

Registration after 5/1 will result in your race t-shirt being available for pick up.

www.loveanurserun.com

MAY13

2017 Faster than a Falcon 5K

Faster Than a Falcon 5k Run/Walk - Anchorage, AK

Anchorage

Mt View Lions Park

*Be a part of the 8th annual Faster Than a Falcon 5K Run! Our flat and fast race will start at Lions Park in Mountain View and run through the Mountain View community. A special prize will be awarded to anyone who can finish ahead of the Falcon mascot. (The runner dressed as the falcon will run the 5K in about 27 - 28 minutes). 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club. Our community is grateful to this organization for watching over Mountain View’s youth and providing our kids with a safe place to be active.

$15 early registration before May 6 ($22 on or after May 6)

Registration is Free for all Elementary, Middle, and High school students!

MAY13

Fun Run/Walk

Southcentral Foundation

Show support for diabetes prevention and awareness by participating in the 10th Annual Fun Run/Walk. Choose between a 5k or 1 mile course and run or walk with family and friends. The event is free of charge and shirts are available on a first come, first served basis. Pre-register starting April 17 or register on the event day.

MAY27

Trent Waldron Glacier Half Marathon and Pulsator 10K

Westchester Lagoon

The Trent/Waldron Glacier Half-Marathon is a celebration of life for Marcie Trent and Larry Waldron, mother and son, who were killed on a training run in July 1995. The Glacier Half-Marathon was created as a Mother's Day present by Marcie's husband, John Trent. Unlike most events, this race adds age-graded individual competition to the normal age-group awards. There will be ribbons awarded for five-year age groups and mugs for the overall age-graded male and female racer. For the 2,100+ individuals who have ever competed in one of the prior Glacier Half-Marathons, a goal time will be computed for the event which matches their age-adjusted effort from their most recent participation. A mug is awarded to individuals who can match or come under their goal time. The mug provides recognition to your peers that your performance is the same or better than in the past. Marcie Trent and Larry Waldron both loved and encouraged running for everyone. Runners and walkers of all ability are encouraged to participate.

The Pulsator 10K race was added to the event in 2013 for runners who might not feel ready for the longer race. The name was derived from Marcie's track club the Pulsators.

MAY13

March for Babies - Anchorage

Public Westchester Lagoon

1824 W 15th Ave, Anchorage, Alaska 99501

Saturday at 10 AM - 2 PM

We're getting ready to walk in March for Babies! It promises to be a fun day out with people who share our passion for improving the health of babies. There'll be family teams, company teams and people walking with friends - it's a great feeling knowing we're all helping real families. Join our event and walk with us to raise money for babies right here in our community!

To become a sponsor or for more information please contact Jennifer Sorenson jsorenson@marchofdimes.org.

JUN7

Coastal Trail Bird Walk

Public

Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 AM - 8:30 AM

What’s so special about Anchorage’s coast for birds? To find out, join Audubon Alaska's Arctic Marine Ecologist, Max Goldman, for early morning bird walks along the Coastal Trail. Walks will focus on the species that make these locations unique and important. Walks will be held at a leisurely pace on easily accessible paths. Bird watchers of all skill levels and ages are welcome. Binoculars will be available to borrow.

Walks will take place on June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26 from 6:30-8:30am. Walks may continue in August depending on interest and the birds.

Interested in other bird walks around Anchorage, check out this calendar:http://bit.ly/2pdWgio

For more information contact Liz Gustafson at 907-276-7034 or email egustafson@audubon.org.

Morning Line's Danny Preston and Public Affairs Producer Frank Chythlook talk a bit about local runs and walks coming up in the Anchorage area this weekend.

On today's segment of Our Community, Danny and Frank had a little argument about the possibility of the runner in a mascot outfit being able to run 5k in 27 minutes - it turns out after a little research, we see that the Falcon in the Faster than a Falcon 5k is in fact in half a mascot outfit - the top, yes, is a hot, heavy and plumed costume, but the runner opted for shorts and regular running shoes for the legs portion.

Race Bib / T-Shirt pickup and late registration will be @ Skinny Raven Sports (Downtown store at 800 H Street) this Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30pm - 6:30pm. This Saturday, May 13, is race day! Will you beat the Falcon this year? www.fasterthanafalcon.info