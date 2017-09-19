As Heard on Morning Line: Veterans' History Project

With the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention a month away, a new project is gearing up to offer a training to record veterans histories.

The "Oral History Training Seminar" will be October 20th, from 1:30 to 4:30 at the Alaska Veterans Museum on 4th Avenue in Anchorage.

The Veteran's History Project aim is to gather oral histories, a choice that the coordinator, Brad Schmitz says helps make the stories come alive, moreso than if it were in print.

The ultimate destination for the is the US Library of Congress. Schmitz says the project has a goal of 49 stories in the next year for Alaska, four of which he has completed thus far.

Schmitz says he volunteers his time help set this project up, "I'm not a Veteran myself, and so I am looking for a way to express my thankfulness for my freedom to those who did serve."

Schmitz has been involved in similar projects in Fairbanks, and when he moved here last year he decided he wanted to make sure the opportunity exists here as well.

Schmitz says one of the benefits to volunteers who want to help collect the stories is the quality of training as well as the level of organization for the project. "The trainers are coming from the National Museum of the American Indian

Schmitz says there are are 40 remaining seats available for the training out of 60, and encourages interested parties to sign up on the web page set up for the project: http://alaskaveterans.org/vhp.html