Jewel returns to play Salmonfest in August

Jewel added to 2017 Salmonfest! Jewel becomes the fifth straight female headliner at Salmonfest. Joining an illustrious list of women, (Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Indigo Girls) who have graced the stage at Salmonfest, we are proud to continue the tradition of being one of the only major festivals in the country that features women at the top of our lineup.

3 days of fish, love and music; well and Jewel. This amazing singer songwriter (from Alaska) shares likeminded sustainability convictions and a dedication to clean water. Jewel is set to join the ranks at Salmonfest. And she yodels! If you missed the Kilcher Christmas special do not miss the opportunity to hear her right here in Ninilchik, August 4-6.

Jewel started performing with her father Atz throughout the state of Alaska at age 8. And hasn’t stopped playing since. Adolescence took her to hone her music skills at the arts boarding school Interlochen in Michigan. Hard work and determination guided her to learn guitar and play for tips while traveling the states and Mexico during a spring break holiday from school. It’s this life experience that inspired her first hit, “Who Will Save Your Soul,” according to her web site.

For more information visit the Official Jewel website: http://www.jeweljk.com/

The poet, writer, singer has played with an awesome array of musicians, in several different musical genres. Her incredible voice is as strong as ever as heard on her latest album, “Picking Up the Pieces,” and her lyrics as true and poignant as ever.

And now we get to enjoy hearing her back home in Alaska. Returning to Alaska to play the last frontier after having played the world over. This is a real homecoming; Salmonfest and all her Alaska fans can’t wait to welcome her back!

Come join over 7,000 people at Salmonfest, August 4-6; turning Ninilchik into a city as families and friends fill the region with encampments full of music, food, fish and love. Over the three-day weekend many of Alaska’s top food, crafts, art and brews are available throughout the grounds and a family friendly atmosphere, including a daily children’s program. The four-stage extravaganza includes over 50 acts featuring the best collection of Alaskan bands anywhere in the state.

With Salmonfest, we wish to emphasize and celebrate the connection of all Alaskans to the fish and the waters that provide this magnificent resource. We urge everyone from all over the state, and entire country, to come together for this Salmonfest weekend. Together let’s continue to move forward and celebrate wild Alaska in a weekend of Fish, Love and Music!

Cook Inletkeeper will be implementing an ambitious Zero Waste plan at this year’s event. Cook Inletkeeper has also joined the festival as a primary sponsor and partner in our ‘fish first’ advocacy. As well as playing a crucial role in coordinating educational and outreach components of the festival.

Salmonfest is supported by and benefits the Kachemak Bay Conservation Society. KBCS is a longstanding Homer-based nonprofit organization that seek to educate the public, and both protect and promote Alaska’s fish-filled waters.

