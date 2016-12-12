KNBA Alaska Airlines Adventure Sweepstakes

Make your own Adventure in 2017!

Anyone who makes an End-of-Year donations at $120 or more will be automatically entered to win 2 tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies! See full entry rules and ticket information below.

On Friday January 13, 2017 we'll draw from the entries and announce a winner on-air. Imagine where you might go for a new adventure in the new year!

KNBA is the kind of radio that adventurous people love, and it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of Listeners! Fill 2017 with discovery and connect with new music and community… be a part of the adventure, Make an End-of-Year donation now.

