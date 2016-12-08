KNBA DJ's Favorite Music of 2016

Best of 2016
This certainly has been an interesting year, hasn’t it? As we look forward in sunny anticipation to a healthy and happy 2017, now is a nice time to reflect with gratitude on all the great new music that came our way over the past twelve months. We asked KNBA DJ's and our whole staff to share their favorite music of 2016. Whether it was a new album, a live show or even that song that they just couldn't get out of their head... Thanks for listening! Danny Preston, Music Director KNBA
Danny Preston - Morning Line
- Lake Street Dive – Side Pony (Nonesuch)
- Eric Lindell – Matters of the Heart (Red Parlor)
- The Avett Brothers – True Sadness (Republic/American/Republic of Rock)
- Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letters for Fire (Sub Pop)
- Margaret Glaspy – Emotions & Math
Loren Dixon - Alaskan Music Spotlight
- Dylan Lee Johnston – Just Like Rain
- Hannah Yoter Band – Something Good
- Last Train – Back Again
- Sophia Street - Black and White
- Dirty Hands - Girdwood
Jim Stratton - Arctic Cactus Hour
- Brandy Clark – Big Day in a Small Town
- Levi Parham – These American Blues
- Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel
- Blue Rodeo - 1000 Arms
- Margo Price - Midwest Farmers Daughter
Dave Curtis - BEAT ROOTS ALASKA
Major love and shouts to all the wonderful local DJ talent who grace the show on a weekly basis. You are loved and appreciated. Hearts and Stars!
- Morgan Page ft. Angelina Vee ~ Safe Till Tomorrow (Bee's Knees remix)
- Norman Doray ~ All in
- Kungs & Cookin' on 3 Burners ~ This Girl
- Alesso ft. Nick & Vinz ~ I Wanna Know
- Flume ft. Kai ~ Never Be Like You
Miles Pruner - Dead or Alive
My top best concerts/music events on 2016.
- Phish – 3 days at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver, CO
- Salmonfest – 3 days of fish, ;love and music in Ninilchick, AK
- Hope Social Club – August, Hope, AK
- Leftover Salmon – January, Girdwood, AK
- DeadPhish Orchestra – New Year’s run, 3 nights, Girdwood, AK
Dave Powers - Dead or Alive
- Bob Weir – Blue Mountain
- The Lumineers – Cleopatra
- Anders Osborne – Spacedust and Ocean Views
- Widespread Panic – Street Dogs
- Warren Haynes w/ Railroad Earth – Ashes & Dust
Kaleo & Crew - Island Style
- Josh Tatofi – Pua Kiele (Pua Kiele/2016)
- Keauhou – ‘Eleu Mikimiki (Keauhou/2016)
- Kalani Pe’a – Always and Forever (E Walea/2016)
- Kapena – Hokule’a Malama Honua (single/2016)
- Amy Hanaiali’i – Kaneohe (Remembering Napua/2016)
me ke aloha pumehana to the KNBA staff and the dedication of the volunteer ohana
Jeremiah Millen - Borealis Bluegrass Breakdown
- Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars-Dwight Yoakam
- Mountain Voodoo- Balsam Range
- The Muscle Shoals Recordings- The Steel Drivers
- Before the Sun Goes Down- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
- Original Traditional - Blue Highway
Larry Cleland - KNBA Director of Corporate Support
Top 5 Leonard Cohen songs (ranked in no particular order)
- Thousand Kisses Deep
- Chelsea Hotel #2
- So Long, Marianne
- Famous Blue Raincoat
- Hallelujah
Michelle Semerad - KNBA Community Advisory Board
5 songs I really enjoyed this year -
- Here's My Heart - Melissa Mitchell
- Aint No Man - The AvettBrothers
- Alive - Sia
- Getting Ready To Get Down - Josh Ritter
- Empty Heart - Grace Potter