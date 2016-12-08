KNBA DJ's Favorite Music of 2016

Best of 2016

This certainly has been an interesting year, hasn’t it? As we look forward in sunny anticipation to a healthy and happy 2017, now is a nice time to reflect with gratitude on all the great new music that came our way over the past twelve months. We asked KNBA DJ's and our whole staff to share their favorite music of 2016. Whether it was a new album, a live show or even that song that they just couldn't get out of their head... Thanks for listening! Danny Preston, Music Director KNBA

Danny Preston - Morning Line

Lake Street Dive – Side Pony (Nonesuch)

Eric Lindell – Matters of the Heart (Red Parlor)

The Avett Brothers – True Sadness (Republic/American/Republic of Rock)

Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop – Love Letters for Fire (Sub Pop)

Margaret Glaspy – Emotions & Math

Loren Dixon - Alaskan Music Spotlight

Dylan Lee Johnston – Just Like Rain

Hannah Yoter Band – Something Good

Last Train – Back Again

Sophia Street - Black and White

Dirty Hands - Girdwood

Jim Stratton - Arctic Cactus Hour

Brandy Clark – Big Day in a Small Town

Levi Parham – These American Blues

Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel

Blue Rodeo - 1000 Arms

Margo Price - Midwest Farmers Daughter

Dave Curtis - BEAT ROOTS ALASKA

Major love and shouts to all the wonderful local DJ talent who grace the show on a weekly basis. You are loved and appreciated. Hearts and Stars!

Morgan Page ft. Angelina Vee ~ Safe Till Tomorrow (Bee's Knees remix)

Norman Doray ~ All in

Kungs & Cookin' on 3 Burners ~ This Girl

Alesso ft. Nick & Vinz ~ I Wanna Know

Flume ft. Kai ~ Never Be Like You

Miles Pruner - Dead or Alive

My top best concerts/music events on 2016.

Phish – 3 days at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver, CO

Salmonfest – 3 days of fish, ;love and music in Ninilchick, AK

Hope Social Club – August, Hope, AK

Leftover Salmon – January, Girdwood, AK

DeadPhish Orchestra – New Year’s run, 3 nights, Girdwood, AK

Dave Powers - Dead or Alive

Bob Weir – Blue Mountain

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

Anders Osborne – Spacedust and Ocean Views

Widespread Panic – Street Dogs

Warren Haynes w/ Railroad Earth – Ashes & Dust

Kaleo & Crew - Island Style

Josh Tatofi – Pua Kiele (Pua Kiele/2016)

Keauhou – ‘Eleu Mikimiki (Keauhou/2016)

Kalani Pe’a – Always and Forever (E Walea/2016)

Kapena – Hokule’a Malama Honua (single/2016)

Amy Hanaiali’i – Kaneohe (Remembering Napua/2016)

me ke aloha pumehana to the KNBA staff and the dedication of the volunteer ohana

Jeremiah Millen - Borealis Bluegrass Breakdown

Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars-Dwight Yoakam

Mountain Voodoo- Balsam Range

The Muscle Shoals Recordings- The Steel Drivers

Before the Sun Goes Down- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Original Traditional - Blue Highway

Larry Cleland - KNBA Director of Corporate Support

Top 5 Leonard Cohen songs (ranked in no particular order)

Thousand Kisses Deep

Chelsea Hotel #2

So Long, Marianne

Famous Blue Raincoat

Hallelujah

Michelle Semerad - KNBA Community Advisory Board

5 songs I really enjoyed this year -