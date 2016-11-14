KNBA "Frontier of Change" series wins Alaska "Goldie" By Joaqlin Estus • Nov 14, 2016 TweetShareGoogle+Email Congratulations to producers Isaac Kestenbaum and Josie Holtzman, and to KNBA staff Joaqlin Estus, Loren Dixon, Frank Chythlook, Joel DeJesus, and John Sallee! Thank you also to the Alaska Broadcasters Association for this prestigious award. Credit Joaqlin Estus / KNBA Tags: knbaanchorageakalaskaFrontier of ChangeClimate ChangeAlaska Natives and Climate ChangeIsaac KestenbaumJosie HoltzmanAlaska Broadcasters AssociationGoldie awardTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.