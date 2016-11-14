KNBA - KBC

KNBA "Frontier of Change" series wins Alaska "Goldie"

By Joaqlin Estus Nov 14, 2016

Congratulations to producers Isaac Kestenbaum and Josie Holtzman, and to KNBA staff Joaqlin Estus, Loren Dixon, Frank Chythlook, Joel DeJesus, and John Sallee! Thank you also to the Alaska Broadcasters Association for this prestigious award.
Credit Joaqlin Estus / KNBA

Tags: 
knba
anchorage
ak
alaska
Frontier of Change
Climate Change
Alaska Natives and Climate Change
Isaac Kestenbaum
Josie Holtzman
Alaska Broadcasters Association
Goldie award