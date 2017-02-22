Listen: Dirty Projectors' Warped New Album Drops Early

Dirty Projectors frontman David Longstreth decided he couldn't wait any longer. In a Twitter post yesterday, the singer said it had been "four years, seven months and 11 days" since the band's last album, which was "long enough!" Longstreth live-streamed the entire new record, playing it from a turntable, on the Dirty Projectors Facebook page. It's since been made available from both Apple Music and Spotify.

Longstreth calls Dirty Projectors a breakup album, a series of cathartic songs largely informed by his breakup with longtime band member and singer Amber Coffman. Longstreth bared this acute heartache, singing about loss and profound sadness, on two previously released songs and videos from Dirty Projectors: "Keep Your Name" and "Little Bubble."

While Coffman obviously isn't on the new album, Longstreth does collaborate with a large cast of other artists, including Solange, who co-wrote a track called "Cool Your Heart," Dawn Richards, Tyondai Braxton and yMusic.

Dirty Projectors was originally due out this Friday on Domino Records.

