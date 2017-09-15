Live In-Studio: The Dirty Hands

Live conversation and selected songs from the Dirty Hands

When you're out there playing gigs and helping the Alaska Music scene, you're gonna get your hands dirty. The Dirty Hands have supported musicians, venues, festivals and Alaskan audiences for many years. They're off to explore new landscapes and locations but will reunite in Alaska for more shows in the future. Born in Girdwood, the band is a multi­-genre, blues centric, quintet. The band members seek to broaden the dynamic and depth of their music, inspired from all corners of the United States, covering a breadth of influence steeped in blues, jazz, and rock.