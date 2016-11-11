Live In-Studio: Hannah Yoter Band

Live In-Studio with the Hannah Yoter Band! HYB is on a roll with a debut album being released November 18, 2016 with the bands live sound so well balanced you'd think this was their 10th album. Hannah's vocals are delivered with a warm smile and a comfort built on confidence that she's doing what she loves. Meet the Alaskan artist raised in Hope, AK.

"Hannah Yoter is an independent artist who combines both classic and modern influences to create a uniquely moving sound all her own. Joined by her band mates, Hannah's music is reminiscent of the traditional Americana that drew her to music, but her rich voice will stay with you long after the show." - The Anchorage Press