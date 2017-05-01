Live In-Studio: Liz Vice on KNBA

KNBA recently welcomed special in-studio guest Liz Vice to talk about her music. The vocalist shared her inspiring life story, as well as related this trip to Alaska was living out her dream to travel here. While in the 49th state, she got to hike in snow, during which even saw a bear, in between performances in Anchorage and Palmer. Given that it's her first trip here, that's a lucky break, and at KNBA we're all hoping she comes back!

Liz Vice visits with KNBA's Music Director Danny Preston, sharing music and conversation on KNBA.

Her tour continues to Portland, Seattle and later on in the summer to Santa Barbara and other spots in between. Her full schedule can be seen at her website: http://www.lizvice.com/calendar/