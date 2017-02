LIve In-Studio music and interview with Sassafras. Friday February 10, 2017; 5:30pm - 6:00 pm

More live music from the KNBA studio's as the big city of Anchorage takes on the sounds of Sassafras! They embrace their Los Anchorage foundation, while cooking up the kind of rock music even your Grandmama can’t stop grooving on. The band has tight harmonies that are unforced and guitars that drive a groove you just gotta ride. Find the band on Facebook and encourage them to keep booking gigs to with a fresh sound for our local music scene!