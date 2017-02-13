Live In-Studio: Willie Nile

Live On-Air phone interview with Willie Nile. Friday February 10, 2017. 8:30am - 9:00am.

Not exactly Live In-Studio... On Friday February 10, 2017 Morning Line host Danny Preston called up Willie Nile to chat with him about his weekend performances in Alaska. Willie has toured across the U.S. with The Who and has sung with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. His live performances are legendary.” His album “Streets Of New York” was hailed as “a platter for the ages” by Uncut. BBC Radio called “The Innocent Ones”

“THE rock ‘n’ roll album of the year.”

“One of the great guides to unraveling the mystery that is the troubled beauty of America”- Bono

“One of the most brilliant singer-songwriters of the past thirty years” - The New Yorker.

“Willie’s so good I can’t believe he’s not from New Jersey!” -Little Steven

“Willie Nile is a great artist. If there was any justice in this world, I’d be opening up for him instead of him for me.” - Lucinda Williams

“Crossing the power of the Clash with the social consciousness of Woody Guthrie...he’s stronger than ever!” - The Morton Report

“The epitome of real, true American rock ’n’ roll!” - Pop Matters

"One of the most gifted singer-songwriters to emerge from the New York scene in years." - New York Times