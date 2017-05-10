A Mother's Day Mix: Songs That Remind You Of Mom

Grab your hanky — you're gonna need it for this week's episode of All Songs Considered. Bob Boilen and I certainly did while reading and listening to all of the incredible stories we received from listeners about the songs that remind them of their moms. Some were funny, some were dark (a few of you have issues way above our pay grade), but most were heartfelt and full of joy, sometimes grief, but always ending with unconditional love.

We got several thousand stories and song picks, way more than we could share in a single show. But here are a handful of the ones that moved us the most, sometimes in the simplest and smallest ways. You can hear the songs and read edited excerpts from the stories below, or listen to the full show — you really should — with the play button at the top of the page. Happy Mother's Day, everyone. -- Robin Hilton

