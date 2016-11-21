KNBA - KBC

Native America Calling: Traditions of Hunting

By Loren Dixon Nov 21, 2016

Special encore edition airs Thursday November 24, 2016.... Autumn ushers in big game hunting season in many states. For us, hunting is a matter of sustenance, ceremony, sport and celebration. Hunting traditions come from a time before boundaries and wildlife management. How do we carry on hunting traditions? What are the new traditions in your community?

Guests:

Jeff Savage (Fond Du Lac Band of Ojibwe) – director of the Fond du Lac Cultural Center and Museum, artist and sculpture

Jeff Cole – wildlife manager for Navajo Nation Fish and Wildlife

