Native America Calling: Traditions of Hunting

Special encore edition airs Thursday November 24, 2016.... Autumn ushers in big game hunting season in many states. For us, hunting is a matter of sustenance, ceremony, sport and celebration. Hunting traditions come from a time before boundaries and wildlife management. How do we carry on hunting traditions? What are the new traditions in your community?

Guests:

Jeff Savage (Fond Du Lac Band of Ojibwe) – director of the Fond du Lac Cultural Center and Museum, artist and sculpture

Jeff Cole – wildlife manager for Navajo Nation Fish and Wildlife