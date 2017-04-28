KNBA - KBC

Our Community: NYO Games Alaska on a Friday Afternoon

By Frank Chythlook 15 minutes ago
  • Traditional One-Foot High World Record Holder Carol Hull, nee' Pickett, says NYO is a family thing - her husband & children involved in the games, & many friends she considers family as well. Carol's 1989 record still stands, only tied, but not broken.
    Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

As day two of the NYO Games Alaska 2017 draws to a close, results of the events thus far have been posted:

Kneel Jump, Wrist Carry, Alaskan High Kick, Eskimo Stick Pull, Scissor Broad Jump, One-Hand Reach and Two-Foot High Kick have been posted:  http://citci.org/partnerships-events/nyo-games/archives/2017-results/

In some ways, NYO Games Alaska is like many extramural high school or junior high sporting events around the US - teams come together in small schools, the athletes compete in regional events and this weekend's activities are like a State championship.  

A common theme that might set this event apart is the overwhelmingly congenial attitude of comradery the athletes have not only for fellow teammates, but also for competitors from across the land.  

NYO Games Volunteer Coordinator Whitney Kellie explains that passion, and a sense of family keeps people coming back year after year, often as volunteers.
Mercedes Brown volunteers with NYO Games Alaska
Dave Thomas visits with KNBA
NYO Games Alaska 2017 Opens

By Frank Chythlook Apr 27, 2017
This afternoon at the Alaska Airlines Center MC Marjorie Tahbone kicked off the Opening Ceremonies with a grand entry of Games teams from all across Alaska, followed by two special treats: the National Anthem sung in both English and Yup'ik, and wild applause in recognition of Head Official Nichole Johnston's upcoming induction into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame this coming evening.  

As Heard on Morning Line: NYO Games Head Official Nichole Johnston

By Frank Chythlook Apr 21, 2017
April 21st on Morning Line - Danny and Frank visited with NYO Games Alaska Head Official and 2017 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Nicole Johnston. 

The Senior Games are a week away, starting April 27th, the same day as the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. 

Johnston says one of the central focuses of the Games is to pass along encouragement and family spirit that comes with the friendly competitions - which often have many positive effects on participants.  

The official schedule of events has been published, and can be found at the NYO Games Alaska website: