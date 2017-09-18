Sign up Here to Volunteer during KNBA Fall Membership Drive

Fall fundraising is coming to KNBA radio and we'd love to have your help! Every time you discover new Music or hear Alaska Native Programming on KNBA, it's because you and your community support public radio at 90.3 fm. Your donations keep unique programming alive!

Our Fall Membership Drive is coming in the first week of October and we’re looking for listeners to help answer phones, talk with the listeners and fill out on line donation/membership forms. All volunteers get to explore our music bins and take home newly released albums heard on KNBA. See the dates and time ranges below, then just email or call one of the contacts and we'll confirm your times. We welcome as much help as you're able to provide, even if its just one hour, Thank you!

Contact either Loren Dixon - ldixon@knba.org; (907)793-3526 or Cindy Hector - chector@knba.org (907)793-3528

Thursday October 5, 2017

7:00 am – 9:00 am (Morning Line w/Danny & Frank)

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Afternoon Drive w/ Loren Dixon)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (World Café)

Friday October 6, 2017

7:00 am – 9:00 am (Morning Line w/Danny & Frank)

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Afternoon Drive w/ Loren Dixon)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (World Café)

Saturday October 7, 2017

10:00 am - 11:00 am (Hold Each Other Up w/Laurie Cropley)

Sunday October 8, 2017

9:00 am – 12:00 noon (Island Style w/ Kaleo and crew)

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Truck Stop w/Steve Heimel)

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Reggae Mix w/Prince)

Monday October 9, 2017

7:00 am – 9:00 am (Morning Line w/Danny & Frank)

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Afternoon Drive w/ Loren Dixon)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (World Café w/CC)

Tuesday October 10, 2017

7:00 am – 9:00 am (Morning Line w/Danny & Frank)

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Afternoon Drive w/ Loren Dixon)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (World Café w/CC)

Wednesday October 11, 2017

7:00 am – 9:00 am (Morning Line w/Danny & Frank)

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Afternoon Drive w/ Loren Dixon)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (World Café w/CC)

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm (Borealis Bluegrass Breakdown w/Jeremiah)