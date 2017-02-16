Trump Says He Will Issue 'New Executive Action' Related To Travel Ban

President Trump says his administration will be appealing the court decision that declined to reinstate his travel ban, and that he will also be issuing a new, "very comprehensive order" next week.

Trump provided no details on what that order would entail, but said it would "comprehensively protect our country." The president made the remarks during a news conference Thursday at the White House.

The president's original executive order, temporarily blocking all refugees from entering the U.S. and barring travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries, prompted chaos, protests and lawsuits as officials and travelers grappled with its implications.

A Feb. 3 ruling from a federal judge stopped the executive order from being enforced, and on Feb. 9, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Justice Department's request to lift the stay.

Trump said his administration would be "vigorously defending this lawful order." He described the ruling that led to the stay as "incorrect and unsafe," and the appeals court's decision to uphold it as a "bad decision."

"We are appealing that and we are going further," he said. "We're issuing a new executive action next week that will comprehensively protect our country. So we will be going along the one path and hopefully winning that at the same time we will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people.

"That will be done sometime next week, toward the beginning or middle at the latest," Trump said.

