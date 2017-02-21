Watch Spoon's Strange New Video, 'Can I Sit Next To You'

Spoon's latest video is a surreal, black-and-white tale shrouded in mystery. Nearly everyone in this three-and-a-half minute, funk-inspired jam wears a creepy mask or some sort of ogre costume while riding bikes, dancing, chasing and intermittently accosting one another. It's anyone's guess what it's all about, but it's a curious and compelling watch.

"Can I Sit Next To You" itself has been a bit of a mystery until now. For the past several months, bits of the song have been used as background music in various clubs and venues. The house band for the Late Show With Stephen Colbert has performed it going into commercial breaks, and American Airlines has been using it as unidentified boarding music.

The video was directed by Marcel Dzama. "Can I Sit Next To You" is from Spoon's upcoming full-lenght, Hot Thoughts, due out March 17 on Matador.

