This Week on Earthsongs: Blue Moon Marquee

From Alberta’s wild rose country, Cree/Metis guitarist and vocalist A.W. Cardinal and multi-instrumentalist Jasmine Colette form the band Blue Moon Marquee. Influenced by artists from Lonnie Johnson and Django Reinhardt to Tom Waits, the duo brings contemporary sounds and Native soul to a foundation of gypsy/swing blues and jazz. Before becoming full-time musicians, Cardinal worked in an oil field, Colette on a grain farm. The original narratives they tell through their music speak to communities of mixed heritage and the working class.

Connect to Earthsongs