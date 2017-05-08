This Week on Earthsongs: Niiko Soul

Niiko Soul is a Dakota-Métis vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer from London, Ontario, Canada. A variety of guest vocalists join Niiko on his 2015 album Neon Warrior, a mix of hip-hop, dub-step, r&b, and house music that stems from traditional Indigenous roots. As Neon Warrior developed, it became a concept album about the struggles of modern life and the idea that anyone can be a warrior in his/her own life. From age seven, Niiko’s performance and production skills were self-taught. He started with the drums, wrote music at age 12, and learned more than 13 instruments by the time he was 16. Of his many projects, Niiko wrote and directed a musical for the London Fringe Theatre Festival and was the musical director for a London, Ontario production of the rock opera RENT. At the 2015 Indigenous Music Awards, Niiko earned nominations for Best Producer and Best Pop Album for Neon Warrior. He is currently touring with Chinese Canadian vocalist-songwriter The 3MPR355 as the duo Trans-Pacific Noise Club.