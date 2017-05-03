This Week on Earthsongs: Rudy Paris

Navajo/Apache country artist Rudy Parris hails from California’s San Joaquin Valley. Growing up, he was a big KISS fan while also feeling deeply rooted in country music. He is passionate about carrying on the tradition of the Bakersfield sound, Merle Haggard being his biggest influence. Rudy had the honor of spending time in Bakersfield, doing a residency with country legend Buck Owens at his Crystal Palace. He appeared on Season 3 of NBC’s The Voice as part of team Blake (Shelton), exposing him to millions of viewers. Shortly after his time on The Voice, he landed a record deal with Warrior Records and started work on his debut album Makin’ My Way. The album features appearances by Pat Vegas of Redbone, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Hank Williams III. Despite sharing the stage throughout his career with music icons such as James Brown and Jerry Lee Lewis as well as performing on national television, Rudy stays true to himself. He believes people connect with music that comes from the heart.

