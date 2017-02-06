KNBA - KBC

This Week on Earthsongs: Steven Rushingwind

Steven Rushingwind
  Steven Rushingwind, award-winning Native American flutist of Rushingwind & Mucklow and the Rushingwind Project shares with us his third solo album and latest release, “Red Beaten Path”. Steven is from Pomona, California of Cahuilla/Opata and Mexican descent. Building on his healing flute music that incorporates rock elements and world beats, this new project launches in a new direction for Steven, branching out with more contemporary elements and instrumentation.

Discography
Nordic Passage – EP (2016)
Red Beaten Path (2014)

Playlist

Artist (Song) Album

  1. Robbie Robertson (Straight Down the Line) How to Become Clairvoyant
  2. Digging Roots (Hwy 17) For The Light
  3. Jim Boyd (Fry Bread Line) Going To The Stick Games
  4. Pura Fé (Great Grandpa’s Banjo) Caution to the Wind
  5. PJ Vegas (BetterDayz Ft. CodyBlackbird) Priceless The Free Album
  6. Steven Rushingwind (Hummingbird Flight) Red Beaten Path
  7. Steven Rushingwind (Red Beaten Path) Red Beaten Path
  8. Steven Rushingwind (Shades of Red) Red Beaten Path
  9. Tony Duncan (Moccasin Games) Native Son
  10. Lakota John & Kin (Women Be Wise) Lakota John & Kin
  11. Indian City (Second Sunrise) Colors
  12. Miracle Dolls (Away) Thieves And Guns