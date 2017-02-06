This Week on Earthsongs: Steven Rushingwind

Steven Rushingwind, award-winning Native American flutist of Rushingwind & Mucklow and the Rushingwind Project shares with us his third solo album and latest release, “Red Beaten Path”. Steven is from Pomona, California of Cahuilla/Opata and Mexican descent. Building on his healing flute music that incorporates rock elements and world beats, this new project launches in a new direction for Steven, branching out with more contemporary elements and instrumentation.
Discography
Nordic Passage – EP (2016)
Red Beaten Path (2014)
Playlist
Artist (Song) Album
- Robbie Robertson (Straight Down the Line) How to Become Clairvoyant
- Digging Roots (Hwy 17) For The Light
- Jim Boyd (Fry Bread Line) Going To The Stick Games
- Pura Fé (Great Grandpa’s Banjo) Caution to the Wind
- PJ Vegas (BetterDayz Ft. CodyBlackbird) Priceless The Free Album
- Steven Rushingwind (Hummingbird Flight) Red Beaten Path
- Steven Rushingwind (Red Beaten Path) Red Beaten Path
- Steven Rushingwind (Shades of Red) Red Beaten Path
- Tony Duncan (Moccasin Games) Native Son
- Lakota John & Kin (Women Be Wise) Lakota John & Kin
- Indian City (Second Sunrise) Colors
- Miracle Dolls (Away) Thieves And Guns