This Week on Earthsongs: Xandrah

The artist Xandrah was born Alexandra Thomson, a Nakoda woman from Carry the Kettle First Nation, Treaty 4 Territory. Her debut EP Vinyl Secrets takes pop music and blends it with jazz and soul influences. Xandrah and her instrumentalist JFP, or Justin Frank Pelan, are inspired by artists such as Sade and Erykah Badu. With Xandrah’s sultry vocals and JFP’s hip-hop beats, the two performed together as University of Saskatchewan students at events such as the Regina Jazz Festival and the U of S Aboriginal Arts Festival. Aside from her musicianship, Xandrah has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan. She is also a social activist, focusing her efforts to speak about and solve the water crisis in Indigenous communities. Xandrah is a top 10 finalist on Imagine Native’s 2016 Bull’s Eye Music Contest.

