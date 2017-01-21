KNBA - KBC

Arthur Renwick was born and raised within the Haisla First Nation of Kitimat, British Columbia. Carrying on the tradition of Cigarbox guitar playing, Arthur’s bottleneck slide and folk-style storytelling is reminiscent of greats like Muddy Waters, Mississippi John Hurt, and Hank Williams. His album The Cigarbox Chronicles tells stories of love and loss, while also being inspired by Renwick’s upbringing in a small fishing village. Aside from touring worldwide, Arthur now splits his time...

Streaming changes at KNBA

A new App for streaming KNBA is under construction and will debut as soon as possible. KNBA has switched streaming services, along with a multitude of NPR stations, to a new outfit called Triton Digital. As usual, streaming from KNBA’s webpage knba.org is the least amount of effort – simply click the grey bar at the top of our front page to start the stream. The first time it does seem to take a few seconds longer than usual, but I think we can all agree it’s worth the wait. However, some...

