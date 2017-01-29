Features
This Week on Earthsongs: Broken Walls
Mohawk/Scottish musician Jonathan Maracle is from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Canada. He is the songwriter and lead vocalist for the band Broken Walls, also playing Mohawk wind flutes, native drums, and guitar. Jonathan and Tlingit percussionist Bill Pagaran discuss Broken Walls’ latest album, The Path. Their songs carry messages of embracing identity, through personal struggle and reconciling with the past. Incorporating native chants and often accompanied by First Nations Dancers, their...