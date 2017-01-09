KNBA - KBC

Features

This Week on Earthsongs: Blue Moon Marquee

From Alberta’s wild rose country, Cree/Metis guitarist and vocalist A.W. Cardinal and multi-instrumentalist Jasmine Colette form the band Blue Moon Marquee. Influenced by artists from Lonnie Johnson and Django Reinhardt to Tom Waits, the duo brings contemporary sounds and Native soul to a foundation of gypsy/swing blues and jazz. Before becoming full-time musicians, Cardinal worked in an oil field, Colette on a grain farm. The original narratives they tell through their music speak to...

Read More

The Shins Announce First New Album In Nearly 5 Years, Share 'Name For You'

For These Three Teachers, School And Rock Go Hand In Hand

Native America Calling, M-F 9:00 AM

KNBA News Feed

State Department Apologizes For Decades Of Anti-LGBT Discrimination

By 1 minute ago

On behalf of the U.S. State Department, John Kerry has issued a formal apology for the department's pattern of discrimination against LGBT employees during a period beginning in the 1940s and stretching for decades.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., had asked the secretary of state for such an apology in late November, calling the historical discrimination "un-American and unacceptable."

Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air Pollution

By 2 minutes ago

Beijing is launching a new police force aimed at tackling its persistent smog problem.

This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog.

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman

By Tanya Basu 25 minutes ago

Tom Hiddleston is trending on Twitter, and not for a good reason. Last night at the Golden Globes, he won a best actor award for the AMC series The Night Manager. But his acceptance speech didn't go over as well as his performance. Hiddleston recounted a visit he made to see medics from Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan.

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

By editor 1 hour ago

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and Native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place sacred not only to their tribe but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

'The Joshua Tree' Turns 30, U2 To Celebrate With Special Tour

By 3 hours ago

The Joshua Tree, the album that made U2 global megastars, turns 30 this year. To mark the milestone, the band will perform the seminal album in its entirety at several live performances scheduled throughout the year, including a headlining spot at Bonnaroo in June.

More News

KNBA's Alaska Airlines Adventure Sweepstakes Winner Announced January 13th!

Sweepstakes Rules

KNBA Video of the Day

Recover Alaska