This Week on Earthsongs: Tara Williamson
Tara Williamson is a self-proclaimed poet, provocateur, and pop singer. Born Cree, she was raised Anishnaabe and Métis in Swan Lake, Manitoba. Tara grew up with Native song, drum, and dance. Despite being the only artist in her family, she embraces the traditions of her roots as part of her musical identity. Following the jazzier folk/rock of her two EPs, Tara’s new full-length album Songs to Keep Us Warm is “engaging with the mainstream outside of Indian country”. Produced by Jim Bryson, the...