This Week on Earthsongs: Samantha Crain

Of Choctaw heritage from Shawnee, Oklahoma, singer-songwriter Samantha Crain started touring when she was 19 years old. Starting out with an interest in creative writing, she ended up teaching herself to play the guitar. Many of her short stories became songs, exploring themes of the common person in the tradition of folk rock. Following her third album, Kid Face, she continues with producer John Vanderslice and an analog recording style in the 2015 album Under Branch & Thorn & Tree....

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, so we thought we'd spend this hour reflecting on the year that was by checking back in with some of the people we spoke with throughout the year to hear their reflections and their hopes for the coming year.

