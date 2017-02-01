KNBA - KBC

January 30, 2017 Artist, musician, writer, and poet Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is Mississauga Nishnaabe and a member of Alderville First Nation. Leanne’s unique spoken songs and soundscapes are built from personal experience. Her 2016 album f(l)ight sees Indigenous life through a powerfully intimate pairing of poetry and music. Combining the words fight and light, Leanne wanted the title of the album to reflect both the struggle and the warmth of Native people. F(l)ight is a collaborative...

Congress Tracker: Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order

By 11 minutes ago

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order suspending new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

In Black History Month 'Listening Session,' Trump Lashes Out At Media

By 16 minutes ago

President Trump used the occasion of a meeting with African-American supporters to launch into another attack on the news media Wednesday. At a photo op at the top of his meeting for Black History Month, Trump said that "a lot of the media is actually the opposition party," echoing a statement made by his adviser, former Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen Bannon, a few days ago.

"They really have to straighten out their act," the president said, adding, "We won so maybe they don't have the influence they think."

Big Rule Changes Could Make Youth Football Games A Whole Lot Smaller

By 16 minutes ago

As concerns over player safety mount, the national governing body for youth and high school football is considering a version of the game that could look radically different from what football fans might expect.

It's a leaner, less contact-inclined game, focused on fostering well-rounded athletes and cutting down on the kinds of bone-rattling, open-field hits that can leave parents cringing in the bleachers.

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Bunch Of Them, It Turns Out

By 1 hour ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 2 hours ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

