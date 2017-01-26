KNBA - KBC

Mohawk/Scottish musician Jonathan Maracle is from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Canada. He is the songwriter and lead vocalist for the band Broken Walls, also playing Mohawk wind flutes, native drums, and guitar. Jonathan and Tlingit percussionist Bill Pagaran discuss Broken Walls’ latest album, The Path. Their songs carry messages of embracing identity, through personal struggle and reconciling with the past. Incorporating native chants and often accompanied by First Nations Dancers, their...

Scientists Discover Prehistoric Giant Otter Species In China

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By 17 minutes ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon-to-be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

By 17 minutes ago

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

By 17 minutes ago

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors

By Aaron Schachter 17 minutes ago

It isn't easy to find people to do luge, the sport that uses a tiny little sled to rip down an icy track at about 90 miles an hour. That's largely because there are only three places in the U.S. where you can try the real thing.

USA Luge, the organization that recruits and trains athletes for international luge competitions, is looking for the next generation of competitors, and it's throwing regional events to find new talent.

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

By 17 minutes ago

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

