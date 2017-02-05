KNBA - KBC

Live In-Studio: SHEL

Sarah, Hannah, Eva and Liza... SHEL... Returned to the KNBA studios for another Live In-Studio session! Find out about their love of Amos Lee, the dangers of making video's on Turnagain Arm and some great live in-studio music... all done on only two microphones! The band is in town once again for the Rhythm Heals Concert, a gynecologic cancer awareness event and a fundraiser for Let Every Woman Know - Alaska. This concert is part of the 5th annual Gynecologic Cancer Awareness & Arts of...

First Listen: Chuck Prophet, 'Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins'

This Week on Earthsongs: Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By & Jane Arraf 3 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 4 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

By 7 hours ago

Republicans want to eliminate one of the nation's newest national monuments.

Former President Barack Obama created the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in Utah just days before he left office.

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

By Jane Arraf 7 hours ago

It took a car bomb to get the funds to renovate Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art, but three years later, a restored museum with modern galleries has reopened to showcase the museum's historic treasures.

The 2014 explosion outside police headquarters near the century-old museum in downtown Cairo heavily damaged the stone and wood façade and smashed 179 priceless objects.

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By 7 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

