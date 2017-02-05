Features
Live In-Studio: SHEL
Sarah, Hannah, Eva and Liza... SHEL... Returned to the KNBA studios for another Live In-Studio session! Find out about their love of Amos Lee, the dangers of making video's on Turnagain Arm and some great live in-studio music... all done on only two microphones! The band is in town once again for the Rhythm Heals Concert, a gynecologic cancer awareness event and a fundraiser for Let Every Woman Know - Alaska. This concert is part of the 5th annual Gynecologic Cancer Awareness & Arts of...