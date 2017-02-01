Features
This Week on Earthsongs: Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
January 30, 2017 Artist, musician, writer, and poet Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is Mississauga Nishnaabe and a member of Alderville First Nation. Leanne’s unique spoken songs and soundscapes are built from personal experience. Her 2016 album f(l)ight sees Indigenous life through a powerfully intimate pairing of poetry and music. Combining the words fight and light, Leanne wanted the title of the album to reflect both the struggle and the warmth of Native people. F(l)ight is a collaborative...