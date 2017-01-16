KNBA - KBC

This Week on Earthsongs: Tara Williamson

Tara Williamson is a self-proclaimed poet, provocateur, and pop singer. Born Cree, she was raised Anishnaabe and Métis in Swan Lake, Manitoba. Tara grew up with Native song, drum, and dance. Despite being the only artist in her family, she embraces the traditions of her roots as part of her musical identity. Following the jazzier folk/rock of her two EPs, Tara’s new full-length album Songs to Keep Us Warm is “engaging with the mainstream outside of Indian country”. Produced by Jim Bryson, the...

Cabinet Nominees Will Face Scrutiny On Climate And Education Policy This Week

By 9 minutes ago

The final few days before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office will be filled with a flurry of congressional activity, as the Senate holds confirmation hearings for eight more of his Cabinet nominees.

Most are expected to be fairly routine, but a few could be hot-button affairs, including hearings for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos and Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 4 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

By Alec Hamilton 5 hours ago

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn.

Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

By 5 hours ago

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

By 5 hours ago

A group of scientists is gathering today in the U.K. to discuss a slab of ice that's cracking in Antarctica. The crack could soon split off a frozen chunk the size of Delaware.

One glacier scientist, Heidi Sevestre, spent six weeks last year living on that giant slab of ice off the Antarctic Peninsula.

