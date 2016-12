Alaska’s Native Voice -

Hear the voices of the people most impacted by AFN as they join host Antonia Gonzales of National Native News. The program provides up close interviews and discussions with AFN stakeholders and leaders speaking on convention themes.

Thursday, October 23, 2014- Alaska Native Education. This show includes guests Evon Peter and Dewey Hoffman to discuss education issues. Audio clips from both the National Indian Education Association convention (Oct. 18th) and Elders and Youth (Oct 20-23rd).