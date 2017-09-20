As Heard on Morning Line: The Ballroom Thieves

Our guests today on Morning Line were a musical trio called The Ballroom Thieves.

The group is playing at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 22nd, this coming Friday at 7:30 - but here's a twist - first, they are touring local schools, inspiring students and also picking up local High School symphonic talent. That's right, some lucky band students will get a chance to play with a nationally touring music group.

This approach has garnered some appreciation at schools across the country, from Maine to Alaska. The band was on KNBA's airwaves, and also via Facebook Live.