As Heard on Morning Line: The Ballroom Thieves

By Frank Chythlook 34 minutes ago

The Ballroom Thieves - Vocals, Guitar and Cello - if you get a chance, check out their harmonies and intriguing lyrics.
Credit Koahnic Broadcast Corporation via Facebook Live

Our guests today on Morning Line were a musical trio called The Ballroom Thieves.  

The group is playing at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 22nd, this coming Friday at 7:30 - but here's a twist - first, they are touring local schools, inspiring students and also picking up local High School symphonic talent.  That's right, some lucky band students will get a chance to play with a nationally touring music group.  

This approach has garnered some appreciation at schools across the country, from Maine to Alaska.  The band was on KNBA's airwaves, and also via Facebook Live.  

The Ballroom Thieves
Live In-Studio

