KNBA's Frank Chythlook recently visited with artist James Temte about an upcoming show. James Temte’s latest exhibit is called “Finding Na-Måhta’sóoma (My Shadow)” and opened at the Alaska Humanities Forum (151 E. 1st Ave., Door 15) Friday, December 9. Temte will also be displaying his art at Middle Way Cafe this month with a reception onDecember 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. http://www.anchoragepress.com/arts-entertainment-arts/finding-my-shadow "

Live-in Studio with James Temte