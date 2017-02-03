Live In-Studio: SHEL

Live In-Studio session, Interview and Music with the band SHEL on Friday February 3, 2017. Host Loren Dixon.

Sarah, Hannah, Eva and Liza... SHEL... Returned to the KNBA studios for another Live In-Studio session! Find out about their love of Amos Lee, the dangers of making video's on Turnagain Arm and some great live in-studio music... all done on only two microphones! The band is in town once again for the Rhythm Heals Concert, a gynecologic cancer awareness event and a fundraiser for Let Every Woman Know - Alaska. This concert is part of the 5th annual Gynecologic Cancer Awareness & Arts of Healing Weekend in Anchorage.

The SHEL sound is filled with infectious rhythms and hypnotic vocals that meld together their classical training and diverse influences – the result is mesmerizing. Raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, SHEL has spent the last couple years touring to support their critically acclaimed debut release. Whether playing folk festivals or with orchestras, SHEL captivates audiences with their distinctive arrangements and energized show. SHEL is an acronym for their names; Sarah on violin, Hannah on keyboard, Eva on mandolin, Liza on drums, djembe and beatboxing. The sisters also receive rave reviews for their quirky style and creating all their music videos with Sarah as the videographer and editor. In addition, SHEL’s songs have been featured in numerous television shows, films, and commercials. SHEL’s “Hold On,” was featured in a pivotal scene in The Best of Me and it was the lead video from the film and soundtrack.

For more information about SHEL: http://shelmusic.com/For more information about Let Every Woman Know: http://leteverywomanknow.org/For more information about NED: http://www.nedtheband.com/