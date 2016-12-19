This Week on Earthsongs: Indigenous Christmas Show

This week on Earthsongs, we’re playing Christmas songs from some of our favorite Indigenous artists, including music from Crystal Shawanda, Brulé, Jana Mashonee, Robbie Robertson, Samantha Crain, Don Amero, and many more.

os Lonely Boys ( ) Crystal Shawanda ( ) Brulé & Airo (Silent Star Night) Jana Mashonee ( ) American Indian Christmas Robbie Robertson ( ) Robert Mirabal ( ) Samantha Crain ( ) Fowler Volkswagen Presents: A Blackwatch Christmas Don Amero ( ) Christmastime Crystal Shawanda ( ) Ernest Monias ( ) Billy Simard ( ) Warscout ( ) Star Nayea ( ) Fruitland Gospel Trio ( )