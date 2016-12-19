This Week on Earthsongs: Indigenous Christmas Show

This week on Earthsongs, we’re playing Christmas songs from some of our favorite Indigenous artists, including music from Crystal Shawanda, Brulé, Jana Mashonee, Robbie Robertson, Samantha Crain, Don Amero, and many more.
- os Lonely Boys (Carol Of the Bells) Christmas Spirit
- Crystal Shawanda (Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas) I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Brulé & Airo (Silent Star Night) Silent Star Night
- Jana Mashonee (O’ Holy Night – Sung in Navajo) American Indian Christmas
- Robbie Robertson (Christmas Must Be Tonight) Storyville – Expanded Edition
- Robert Mirabal (Green Chili Christmas) Pueblo Christmas
- Samantha Crain (Breaking The Ice) Fowler Volkswagen Presents: A Blackwatch Christmas
- Don Amero (All I Need This Christmas) Christmastime
- Crystal Shawanda (Come Back This Christmas – Single)
- Ernest Monias (Christmas Blues) A Northern Christmas
- Billy Simard (Santa’s On His Way) A Northern Christmas
- Warscout (12 Indian Days of Christmas) Red Christmas – A Round Dance Christmas Celebration
- Star Nayea (Please Come Home For Christmas)
- Fruitland Gospel Trio (We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Sung in Navajo)