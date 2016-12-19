KNBA - KBC

This Week on Earthsongs: Indigenous Christmas Show

Credit earthsongs.net

This week on Earthsongs, we’re playing Christmas songs from some of our favorite Indigenous artists, including music from Crystal Shawanda, Brulé, Jana Mashonee, Robbie Robertson, Samantha Crain, Don Amero, and many more.

  1. os Lonely Boys (Carol Of the BellsChristmas Spirit
  2. Crystal Shawanda (Have Yourself A Merry Little ChristmasI’ll Be Home for Christmas
  3. Brulé & Airo (Silent Star Night) Silent Star Night
  4. Jana Mashonee (O’ Holy Night – Sung in Navajo) American Indian Christmas
  5. Robbie Robertson (Christmas Must Be TonightStoryville – Expanded Edition
  6. Robert Mirabal (Green Chili ChristmasPueblo Christmas
  7. Samantha Crain (Breaking The Ice) Fowler Volkswagen Presents: A Blackwatch Christmas
  8. Don Amero (All I Need This Christmas) Christmastime
  9. Crystal Shawanda (Come Back This Christmas – Single)
  10. Ernest Monias (Christmas BluesA Northern Christmas
  11. Billy Simard (Santa’s On His WayA Northern Christmas
  12. Warscout (12 Indian Days of ChristmasRed Christmas – A Round Dance Christmas Celebration
  13. Star Nayea (Please Come Home For Christmas)
  14. Fruitland Gospel Trio (We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Sung in Navajo)