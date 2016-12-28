Winter storm warning in effect for Anchorage, Mat-Su

Southcentral Alaska Winter Storm Warning for Thursday night, Friday morning

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a winter storm warning for heavy snow for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. The winter storm warning for heavy snow is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

A significant winter storm is headed for Southcentral Alaska starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday. The largest snowfall in several years is possible for portions of the Matanuska Valley.

For Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley, expect the snow to begin during the evening rush hour Thursday. The snow is expected to quickly become heavy from Anchorage north along the Glenn and Parks Highways during the evening commute. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution with whiteout conditions and snow-covered roads into Friday morning. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times.

The greatest snowfall amounts will be along the mountains.

Steady snow will diminish to snow showers during the Friday morning commute.

Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian, Eklutna

Snow 2 to 5 inches over west Anchorage with 5 to 8 inches elsewhere

Matanuska Valley, including Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon

Snow 6 to 10 inches except 10 to 16 inches for higher elevations along the Talkeetna and Chugach mountains

Kenai Peninsula

Snow is expected to mix with and/or change over to all rain for some of the event, making expected snowfall much lower. However, with existing snow cover and cold temperatures expected, icing concerns will increase quickly after the changeover to rain.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel very difficult. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food ...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.