Koahnic Broadcast Corporation set up shop at the Elders and Youth Conference during The Alaska Federation of Natives Convention October 16 - 23, 2016. This project was a dynamic training opportunity for Alaska Native youth participants. Young Media Makers participants learned best practices for media collection and production, using state-of-the-art recording and editing equipment.

Five “Young Media Makers” features were produced on site and made available to radio stations across Alaska. These features were aired on KNBA leading up to the annual Gavel-2-Gavel broadcast coverage of the of the 2016 AFN Convention, on October 20 - 22, 2016. Several other stations, including KNOM in Nome and KOTZ in Kotzebue, broadcast the youth-produced features. Youth participants recorded alternate intros for the features to identify each station. KNOM listeners would hear, for example, that the Young Media Makers were “reporting for KNOM.”

KNBA aired the features “Young Media Makers: Youth Stories on KNBA” as part of special programming for Alaska Native American Indian Heritage Month in November of 2016.

